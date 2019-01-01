|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Software Acquisition Gr.
There is no analysis for Software Acquisition Gr
The stock price for Software Acquisition Gr (NASDAQ: SWAG) is $9.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:32:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Software Acquisition Gr.
Software Acquisition Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Software Acquisition Gr.
Software Acquisition Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.