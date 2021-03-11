 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.63 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $521.80 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.50 million.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $48.93 million.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $69.47 million.

• Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $19.14 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $648.25 million.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.37 million.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $45.63 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $31.53 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $170.49 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $69.09 million.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $138.48 million.

• 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $59.57 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $617.55 million.

• Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $123.32 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $793.02 million.

• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $715.52 million.

• Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SDPI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.56 million.

• Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $34.39 million.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:GDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $31.35 million.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.63 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $108.81 million.

• Alexco Resource Corp Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:AXU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $68.99 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.50 million.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.45 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $18.23 million.

• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.16 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Asensus Surgical, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ASXC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.07 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.54 million.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $407.65 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $54.04 million.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $840.00 thousand.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $195.67 million.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $920.00 thousand.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $641.95 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.67 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.06 million.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $144.55 million.

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.11 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.77 million.

• ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $137.88 million.

• CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $92.15 million.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.14 million.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $890.00 thousand.

• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $25.06 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $130.35 million.

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $200.95 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $147.80 million.

• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:IMH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $111.61 million.

• Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Laird Superfood, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $164.05 million.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.45 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $133.64 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $590.00 thousand.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $545.00 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $77.96 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.53 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $19.62 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $185.61 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $176.23 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $57.82 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $311.01 million.

• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $327.27 million.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.05 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

