Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GreenPower Motor Co GP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.59 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.94 million.

• Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• Wejo Gr WEJO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.

• TherapeuticsMD TXMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.04 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.

• SCYNEXIS SCYX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.46 million.

• Gamida Cell GMDA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viridian Therapeutics VRDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stran & Co STRN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Li Auto LI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Celsion CLSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stratus Properties STRS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harbor Custom Dev HCDI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.05 million.

• Inuvo INUV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.05 million.

• Stryve Foods SNAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.

• AEye LIDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $830 thousand.

• Sterling Bancorp SBT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Weber WEBR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WiSA Technologies WISA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clear Secure YOU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $276.86 million.

• Thoughtworks Holding TWKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $328.34 million.

• Niu Technologies NIU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.99 million.

• UpHealth UPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.

• Gelesis Holdings GLS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kalera KAL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bitfarms BITF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GSE Systems GVP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.42 million.

• Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.45 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• mCloud Technologies MCLD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Biotricity BTCY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.19 million.

• Assure Hldgs IONM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.08 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• iSun ISUN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Phoenix New Media FENG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Icecure Medical ICCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blend Labs BLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.32 million.

• Verb Tech VERB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.

• Midwest Holding MDWT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.10 million.

• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.26 million.

• Kubient KBNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• INVO Bioscience INVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $330 thousand.

• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcimoto FUV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• F45 Training Holdings FXLV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.17 million.

• HyreCar HYRE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.46 million.

• Blackboxstocks BLBX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $738.10 million.

• SpringBig Holdings SBIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.52 million.

• Field Trip Health FTRP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.93 million.

• FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $29.14 million.

• Cemtrex CETX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Calithera Biosciences CALA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Immersion IMMR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Res AREC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Grupo Televisa TV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.

• Charah Solns CHRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $79.48 million.

• TMC Metals TMC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nu Holdings NU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Advanced Emissions Solns ADES is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.55 million.

• Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $581.50 million.

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $880 thousand.

• Gold Royalty GROY is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AMMO POWW is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ideal Power IPWR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Iridex IRIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.92 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• Nerdy NRDY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• T2 Biosystems TTOO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GoHealth GOCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.21 million.

• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• CuriosityStream CURI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $20.99 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• aTyr Pharma LIFE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Lucira Health LHDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.

• GreenBox POS GBOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.66 million.

• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Peraso PRSO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Transphorm TGAN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bird Glb BRDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $80.96 million.

• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WidePoint WYY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CYREN CYRN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Remark Hldgs MARK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vislink Technologies VISL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.

• Agora API is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.

• Albireo Pharma ALBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $7.45 million.

• CohBar CWBR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GAN GAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.47 million.

• Compass COMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Sema4 Holdings SMFR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SomaLogic SLGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $24.82 million.

• Zenvia ZENV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IonQ IONQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.

• Urban-gro UGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SkyWater Technology SKYT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $234.81 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Yunhong CTI CTIB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Panbela Therapeutics PBLA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

