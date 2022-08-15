Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Edible Garden EDBL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GreenPower Motor Co GP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.59 million.
• Mondee Hldgs MOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.94 million.
• Reshape Lifesciences RSLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.
• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Local Bounti LOCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.
• IM Cannabis IMCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.
• Wejo Gr WEJO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.
• TherapeuticsMD TXMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.04 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.
• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.
• SCYNEXIS SCYX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Roivant Sciences ROIV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.46 million.
• Gamida Cell GMDA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viridian Therapeutics VRDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $230 thousand.
• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Stran & Co STRN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Li Auto LI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Celsion CLSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rockwell Medical RMTI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Stratus Properties STRS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Harbor Custom Dev HCDI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.05 million.
• Inuvo INUV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.05 million.
• Stryve Foods SNAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.
• AEye LIDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $830 thousand.
• Sterling Bancorp SBT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Weber WEBR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• WiSA Technologies WISA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Clear Secure YOU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $276.86 million.
• Thoughtworks Holding TWKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $328.34 million.
• Niu Technologies NIU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.99 million.
• UpHealth UPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.
• Gelesis Holdings GLS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kalera KAL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bitfarms BITF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GSE Systems GVP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.42 million.
• Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.45 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.
• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• mCloud Technologies MCLD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Biotricity BTCY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.19 million.
• Assure Hldgs IONM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.08 million.
• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.
• iSun ISUN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Phoenix New Media FENG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Icecure Medical ICCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Amtech Systems ASYS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.
• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Blend Labs BLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $58.32 million.
• Verb Tech VERB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.
• Midwest Holding MDWT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.
• Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.10 million.
• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.26 million.
• Kubient KBNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.
• INVO Bioscience INVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $330 thousand.
• Biora Therapeutics BIOR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Arcimoto FUV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.
• F45 Training Holdings FXLV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.17 million.
• HyreCar HYRE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.46 million.
• Blackboxstocks BLBX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.
• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.
• Ferroglobe GSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $738.10 million.
• SpringBig Holdings SBIG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
• Sanara MedTech SMTI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.52 million.
• Field Trip Health FTRP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.
• Fluence Energy FLNC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.93 million.
• FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $29.14 million.
• Cemtrex CETX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Calithera Biosciences CALA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Immersion IMMR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• American Res AREC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Grupo Televisa TV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.
• Charah Solns CHRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $79.48 million.
• TMC Metals TMC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Nu Holdings NU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Advanced Emissions Solns ADES is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.55 million.
• Fabrinet FN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $581.50 million.
• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $880 thousand.
• Gold Royalty GROY is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AMMO POWW is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ideal Power IPWR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Iridex IRIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.92 million.
• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.
• Nerdy NRDY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• T2 Biosystems TTOO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GoHealth GOCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130.21 million.
• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• CuriosityStream CURI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $20.99 million.
• ThredUp TDUP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• aTyr Pharma LIFE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.
• Lucira Health LHDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.
• GreenBox POS GBOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.66 million.
• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Peraso PRSO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Transphorm TGAN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bird Glb BRDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $80.96 million.
• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• WidePoint WYY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CYREN CYRN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Remark Hldgs MARK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vislink Technologies VISL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.75 million.
• Agora API is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.08 million.
• Albireo Pharma ALBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $7.45 million.
• CohBar CWBR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GAN GAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.47 million.
• Compass COMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Sema4 Holdings SMFR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SomaLogic SLGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $24.82 million.
• Zenvia ZENV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IonQ IONQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.39 million.
• Urban-gro UGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SkyWater Technology SKYT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $234.81 million.
• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.
• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Yunhong CTI CTIB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Panbela Therapeutics PBLA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.