 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 4:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $946.97 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $263.96 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $553.42 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $231.74 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $106.61 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $348.21 million.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $782.07 million.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.19 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $7.00 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $610.01 million.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $24.55 billion.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

• Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $8.94 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $39.14 billion.

• KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $453.97 million.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $82.95 million.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $48.15 million.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $166.08 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $141.88 million.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $167.17 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $315.72 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $60.43 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $170.62 million.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $783.47 million.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $394.06 million.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $717.89 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $71.54 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $233.21 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $65.27 million.

• ABB (NYSE:ABB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $104.69 million.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $535.86 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $479.59 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $82.53 million.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $152.60 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $530.97 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $293.40 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $108.04 million.

• BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $118.62 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $630.00 thousand.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $98.17 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $44.40 million.

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $602.84 million.

• SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.99 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $879.77 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $266.36 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $23.86 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $167.32 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $116.22 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $32.75 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $263.17 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.

• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.24 billion.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AAL)

A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
American Airlines Group Whale Trades For October 18
Jim Cramer Suggests How To Play Earnings The Week Of October 18
Mesa Airlines Clocks 35.6% Block Hours Growth In September
Why Airline Shares Are Falling
Superhot Airfreight Market Leaves Shippers In the Cold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com