Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 30.53% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Augmedix AUGX's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:
- American Tower AMT stock hit a yearly low of $205.56. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
- Crown Castle CCI shares set a new yearly low of $140.25 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Equinix EQIX shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $558.39, drifting down 3.01%.
- National Grid NGG shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%.
- Welltower OP WELL stock hit a yearly low of $59.91. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR shares hit a yearly low of $93.93. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
- Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Eversource Energy ES shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.12, drifting down 2.72%.
- AvalonBay Communities AVB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $179.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
- Equity Residential EQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $64.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.
- Orange ORAN shares set a new yearly low of $8.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
- Tyson Foods TSN shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.24.
- Ameren AEE stock drifted down 2.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.10.
- Fortis FTS stock hit $37.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
- CMS Energy CMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $56.93. Shares traded down 2.12%.
- Essex Property Trust ESS stock hit $232.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%.
- UDR UDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.17. Shares traded down 2.14%.
- Alliant Energy LNT stock set a new 52-week low of $51.57 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.
- Boston Properties BXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%.
- XPeng XPEV stock hit a yearly low of $10.40. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.
- Brookfield Renewable BEP shares made a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.24 and moving down 3.0%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $37.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
- Lufax Holding LU stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Thursday, moving down 2.51%.
- Exelixis EXEL shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.66%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares made a new 52-week low of $34.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
- Neogen NEOG stock set a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.25.
- Hannon Armstrong HASI stock hit a yearly low of $28.36. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- TransAlta TAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.56. Shares traded down 4.3%.
- Getty Images Holdings GETY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving down 3.5%.
- Chesapeake Utilities CPK shares set a new yearly low of $113.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Integer Holdings ITGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.25%.
- Semtech SMTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.75. Shares traded down 7.45%.
- Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock hit a yearly low of $32.18. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.
- Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares fell to $4.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.44%.
- Paramount Group PGRE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a yearly low of $9.89. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- AMC Entertainment APE stock drifted down 5.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving down 2.96%.
- B&G Foods BGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.25 and moving down 2.89%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.
- Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a yearly low of $8.67. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.
- Veris Residential VRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.74 and moving down 2.87%.
- Employers Holdings EIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.93%.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares fell to $1.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.89%.
- Anterix ATEX shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.36.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
- Office Props IT OPI shares moved down 4.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.08%.
- Resources Connection RGP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.02%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.77%.
- Diamond Hill Investment DHIL shares hit a yearly low of $161.12. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- Canoo GOEV shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB stock drifted down 2.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.67.
- City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $18.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.
- HCI Group HCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.66%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new yearly low of $4.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- CarParts.com PRTS shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- WW International WW shares set a new 52-week low of $3.78. The stock traded down 4.6%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
- Vaxart VXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.
- Cognyte Software CGNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.57 and moving down 5.41%.
- Cantaloupe CTLP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%.
- Natural Grocers NGVC shares moved down 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.42, drifting down 1.03%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC stock drifted down 1.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock hit $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.
- Pure Cycle PCYO shares fell to $7.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.02%.
- PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.
- G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock hit $12.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.
- Bright Green BGXX stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
- First Savings Financial FSFG shares hit a yearly low of $22.51. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 3.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.54.
- Glatfelter GLT shares moved down 6.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94, drifting down 6.15%.
- KalVista Pharma KALV shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
- DermTech DMTK shares made a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.44. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.
- Via Renewables VIA shares moved down 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.78, drifting down 1.88%.
- Linkbancorp LNKB shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.09.
- eHealth EHTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
- Modiv MDV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.87%.
- Venator Materials VNTR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock traded down 11.8%.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.79%.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting down 1.06%.
- Aterian ATER shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 3.43%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.70. Shares traded down 5.9%.
- Arcimoto FUV stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
- Augmedix AUGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Aware AWRE stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.
- Mexico Equity and Income MXE stock set a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Applied Therapeutics APLT shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 30.53% on the session.
- Entera Bio ENTX shares moved up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting up 0.95%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.66. Shares traded down 1.33%.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday, moving up 10.68%.
- InspireMD NSPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.20. Shares traded down 4.53%.
- Minim MINM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- RiceBran Tech RIBT shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.