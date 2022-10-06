Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 30.53% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 30.53% to hit its new 52-week low. Augmedix AUGX 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

American Tower AMT stock hit a yearly low of $205.56. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $205.56. The stock was down 3.44% for the day. Crown Castle CCI shares set a new yearly low of $140.25 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $140.25 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Equinix EQIX shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $558.39, drifting down 3.01%.

shares moved down 3.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $558.39, drifting down 3.01%. National Grid NGG shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%. Welltower OP WELL stock hit a yearly low of $59.91. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.91. The stock was down 3.31% for the day. Digital Realty Trust DLR shares hit a yearly low of $93.93. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $93.93. The stock was down 4.02% on the session. Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Eversource Energy ES shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.12, drifting down 2.72%.

shares moved down 2.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.12, drifting down 2.72%. AvalonBay Communities AVB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $179.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $179.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%. Equity Residential EQR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $64.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $64.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%. Orange ORAN shares set a new yearly low of $8.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session. Tyson Foods TSN shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.24.

shares were down 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.24. Ameren AEE stock drifted down 2.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.10.

stock drifted down 2.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.10. Fortis FTS stock hit $37.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.

stock hit $37.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%. CMS Energy CMS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $56.93. Shares traded down 2.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $56.93. Shares traded down 2.12%. Essex Property Trust ESS stock hit $232.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%.

stock hit $232.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.6%. UDR UDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.17. Shares traded down 2.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.17. Shares traded down 2.14%. Alliant Energy LNT stock set a new 52-week low of $51.57 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.57 on Thursday, moving down 2.05%. Boston Properties BXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $72.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.07%. XPeng XPEV stock hit a yearly low of $10.40. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.40. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. Brookfield Renewable BEP shares made a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day. Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.24 and moving down 3.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.24 and moving down 3.0%. Lumen Technologies LUMN stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 4.26% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.

shares were down 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00. Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $37.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.

stock hit $37.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%. Lufax Holding LU stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Thursday, moving down 2.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Thursday, moving down 2.51%. Exelixis EXEL shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.66%. Hawaiian Electric Indus HE shares made a new 52-week low of $34.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Grupo Televisa TV shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day. Neogen NEOG stock set a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.84%. Highwoods Props HIW shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.25.

shares were down 2.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.25. Hannon Armstrong HASI stock hit a yearly low of $28.36. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.36. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. TransAlta TAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.56. Shares traded down 4.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.56. Shares traded down 4.3%. Getty Images Holdings GETY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving down 3.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.27 and moving down 3.5%. Chesapeake Utilities CPK shares set a new yearly low of $113.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $113.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Integer Holdings ITGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.25%. Semtech SMTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.75. Shares traded down 7.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $28.75. Shares traded down 7.45%. Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock hit a yearly low of $32.18. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.18. The stock was down 7.95% for the day. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares fell to $4.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.44%.

shares fell to $4.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.44%. Paramount Group PGRE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a yearly low of $9.89. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.89. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. AMC Entertainment APE stock drifted down 5.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28.

stock drifted down 5.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving down 2.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.58 and moving down 2.96%. B&G Foods BGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.25 and moving down 2.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.25 and moving down 2.89%. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.71% on the session. Kronos Worldwide KRO stock hit a yearly low of $8.67. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.67. The stock was down 7.84% for the day. Veris Residential VRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.74 and moving down 2.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.74 and moving down 2.87%. Employers Holdings EIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.93%. Nutex Health NUTX shares fell to $1.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.89%.

shares fell to $1.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.89%. Anterix ATEX shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.36.

shares were down 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.36. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.48. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Office Props IT OPI shares moved down 4.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.08%.

shares moved down 4.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.08%. Resources Connection RGP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.02%. Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.77%. Diamond Hill Investment DHIL shares hit a yearly low of $161.12. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $161.12. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Canoo GOEV shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session. Nuveen New Jersey Quality NXJ stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Farmers National Banc FMNB stock drifted down 2.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.67.

stock drifted down 2.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.67. City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.32 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session. Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $18.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%.

shares fell to $18.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.29%. HCI Group HCI shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.66%. Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new yearly low of $4.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. CarParts.com PRTS shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. WW International WW shares set a new 52-week low of $3.78. The stock traded down 4.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.78. The stock traded down 4.6%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Franklin Street Props FSP shares hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. Vaxart VXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day. Cognyte Software CGNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.57 and moving down 5.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.57 and moving down 5.41%. Cantaloupe CTLP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.85%. Natural Grocers NGVC shares moved down 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.42, drifting down 1.03%.

shares moved down 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.42, drifting down 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare DHC stock drifted down 1.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95.

stock drifted down 1.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock hit $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.

stock hit $6.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%. Pure Cycle PCYO shares fell to $7.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.02%.

shares fell to $7.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.02%. PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day. G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock hit $12.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%.

stock hit $12.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.11%. Bright Green BGXX stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 1.41% for the day. First Savings Financial FSFG shares hit a yearly low of $22.51. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.51. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock drifted down 3.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53.

stock drifted down 3.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. Whole Earth Brands FREE shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.54.

shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.54. Glatfelter GLT shares moved down 6.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94, drifting down 6.15%.

shares moved down 6.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94, drifting down 6.15%. KalVista Pharma KALV shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.

shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92. DermTech DMTK shares made a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.5% for the day. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.44. The stock was down 3.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.44. The stock was down 3.67% on the session. Via Renewables VIA shares moved down 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.78, drifting down 1.88%.

shares moved down 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.78, drifting down 1.88%. Linkbancorp LNKB shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.09.

shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.09. eHealth EHTH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.63. The stock was down 5.91% on the session. Modiv MDV shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.87%. Venator Materials VNTR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock traded down 11.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.83. The stock traded down 11.8%. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.79%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting down 1.06%.

shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82, drifting down 1.06%. Aterian ATER shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 3.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 3.43%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.70. Shares traded down 5.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.70. Shares traded down 5.9%. Arcimoto FUV stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

stock drifted down 3.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. Augmedix AUGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Aware AWRE stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%.

stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.69%. Mexico Equity and Income MXE stock set a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.33 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Applied Therapeutics APLT shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 30.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.64. The stock was down 30.53% on the session. Entera Bio ENTX shares moved up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting up 0.95%.

shares moved up 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96, drifting up 0.95%. Leafly Holdings LFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.66. Shares traded down 1.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.66. Shares traded down 1.33%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday, moving up 10.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday, moving up 10.68%. InspireMD NSPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.20. Shares traded down 4.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.20. Shares traded down 4.53%. Minim MINM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). RiceBran Tech RIBT shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.