Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Linkbancorp Inc operates in the banking industry. It provides banking services for individuals and businesses such as commercial lending, non-profit banking, treasury management, deposits and loans.

Linkbancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Linkbancorp (LNKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Linkbancorp (OTCPK: LNKB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Linkbancorp's (LNKB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Linkbancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Linkbancorp (LNKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Linkbancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Linkbancorp (LNKB)?

A

The stock price for Linkbancorp (OTCPK: LNKB) is $11.6 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Linkbancorp (LNKB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Linkbancorp.

Q

When is Linkbancorp (OTCPK:LNKB) reporting earnings?

A

Linkbancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Linkbancorp (LNKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Linkbancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Linkbancorp (LNKB) operate in?

A

Linkbancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.