Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 152 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was DragonWave (OTC: DRWIQ) .

. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 12.82% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.95. Shares then traded up 0.09%.

shares moved down 0.11% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.80 to begin trading.

stock hit $9.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.66% over the course of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.86 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.23% over the rest of the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.

stock hit $21.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.33% over the course of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.21%.

stock moved up 0.06% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.10 to open trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.53% over the rest of the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.92 today morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

stock hit $0.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.54% over the course of the day.

shares fell to $42.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.07%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.32, and later moved up 0.68% over the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $53.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

shares fell to $1.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.39%.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.49% over the rest of the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $54.12. Shares then traded down 0.66%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.27 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 31.56% on the day.

shares were up 0.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.58.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.93 today morning. The stock traded down 1.67% over the session.

stock hit $7.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.35% over the course of the day.

shares moved down 0.39% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.38 to begin trading.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.54, and later moved down 1.73% over the session.

stock hit $19.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.07% over the course of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.72% over the rest of the day.

stock hit $3.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.77% over the course of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.74% on the day.

shares moved down 1.53% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.94 to begin trading.

stock hit $7.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.1% over the course of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.18%.

stock hit $6.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.24% over the course of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.42 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.75% on the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.07. Shares then traded down 3.15%.

shares were down 3.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.88.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

shares were down 1.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.31 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.72, and later moved down 2.11% over the session.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock moved down 2.84% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.33 to open trading.

shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.79.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.76% on the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.33% over the rest of the day.

stock moved down 3.56% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.65 to open trading.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

shares fell to $1.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.28%.

stock hit $3.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.6% over the course of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.88%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.69 to begin trading.

stock hit $5.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.28% over the course of the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.43 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares were down 1.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.38.

shares were up 0.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.25.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 0.89% over the session.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

stock hit $5.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.7% over the course of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.44, and later moved up 1.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.40, and later moved down 3.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.85% on the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.41% over the rest of the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 16.99% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.91 today morning. The stock traded down 0.99% over the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 2.5% over the rest of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.14, and later moved down 2.64% over the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.67 today morning. The stock was down 14.14% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.57% over the rest of the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.21. Shares then traded down 1.48%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.09, and later moved down 4.21% over the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 10.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19 today morning. The stock traded down 13.64% over the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.84 today morning. The stock was down 25.45% on the session.

shares were down 6.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.49%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.

shares fell to $2.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.65%.

shares moved down 6.75% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 15.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.16 today morning. The stock traded down 9.09% over the session. Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 1.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 1.08% over the session. Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day. Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session. ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares moved down 3.45% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.45% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to begin trading. Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) stock moved down 3.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to open trading. China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.55%. McClatchy (AMEX: MNI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.44%. Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% on the session. Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) stock hit $4.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.09% over the course of the day. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.58% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.58% on the day. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE: ECT) shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.

shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58. TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock was up 7.86% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock was up 7.86% for the day. Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.77% on the day. Grow Capital (OTC: GRWC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 13.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 13.33% over the session. Isodiol International (OTC: ISOLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 8.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 8.49% for the day. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.93% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.93% for the day. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 5.44% for the day. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.04%. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.38%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell to $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.65%.

shares fell to $0.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.65%. Pure Energy Minerals (OTC: PEMIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 2.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 2.65% over the session. Ohio Art (OTC: OART) stock moved down 19.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 19.19% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 7.61% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 7.61% over the session. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares fell to $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.36%.

shares fell to $2.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.36%. VentriPoint Diagnostics (OTC: VPTDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80 today morning. The stock traded up 0.97% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80 today morning. The stock traded up 0.97% over the session. Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 21.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 21.17% on the session. NorthIsle Copper and Gold (OTC: NTCPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.79% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.79% over the rest of the day. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock moved up 3.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.61 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.61 to open trading. SOPerior Fertilizer (OTC: POTRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 40.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 40.01%. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 13.52%. Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.71% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.71% on the day. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.48% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.48% over the rest of the day. InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares moved down 11.41% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.41% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading. Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock moved up 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved up 5.33% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares fell to $0.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.61%.

shares fell to $0.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.61%. Organic Potash (OTC: OPCGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 40.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 40.3% over the session. OWC Pharmaceutical (OTC: OWCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.95% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.95% on the day. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.0% on the day. Intellabridge Technology (OTC: CRBTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.001, and later moved down 91.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.001, and later moved down 91.07% over the session. Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.81% on the session. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock moved down 5.66% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.66% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading. Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) stock hit $0.0037 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 12.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0037 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 12.82% over the course of the day. SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.

shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14. MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0028 this morning. The stock was up 10.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0028 this morning. The stock was up 10.34% for the day. LiCo Energy Metals (OTC: WCTXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.04% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.04% over the rest of the day. TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day. Upper Street Marketing (OTC: UPPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 90.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 90.0% over the session. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0024. Shares then traded up 3.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0024. Shares then traded up 3.57%. Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0003 today morning. The stock traded down 25.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0003 today morning. The stock traded down 25.0% over the session. ABCO Energy (OTC: ABCE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0032 on Wednesday. The stock was down 37.3% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0032 on Wednesday. The stock was down 37.3% for the day. Rimrock Gold (OTC: RMRK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00015 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00015 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session. Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to open trading. DragonWave (OTC: DRWIQ) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

