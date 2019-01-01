QQQ
Range
0.39 - 0.39
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
21.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
54M
Outstanding
Mirasol Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties, located in Chile, Canada, and Argentina. The company projects include Gorbea Gold Belt, Virginia Zone, La Curva Gold Project, Altazor, and Claudia Gold-Silver Project among others.

Mirasol Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirasol Resources (MRZLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirasol Resources (OTCPK: MRZLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mirasol Resources's (MRZLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mirasol Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Mirasol Resources (MRZLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mirasol Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirasol Resources (MRZLF)?

A

The stock price for Mirasol Resources (OTCPK: MRZLF) is $0.393 last updated Today at 3:36:25 PM.

Q

Does Mirasol Resources (MRZLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirasol Resources.

Q

When is Mirasol Resources (OTCPK:MRZLF) reporting earnings?

A

Mirasol Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mirasol Resources (MRZLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirasol Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirasol Resources (MRZLF) operate in?

A

Mirasol Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.