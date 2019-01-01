QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/108.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
8.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
363.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:16AM
Sproutly Canada Inc through its subsidiaries operates as a Technology company focused on discovering and commercializing science-based cannabis and hemp technologies. It provides water-soluble cannabis solutions and bio natural oils to the emerging beverage and consumables market. It operates in a single segment that is the sale of recreational cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sproutly Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sproutly Canada (SRUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sproutly Canada (OTCQB: SRUTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sproutly Canada's (SRUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sproutly Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Sproutly Canada (SRUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sproutly Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Sproutly Canada (SRUTF)?

A

The stock price for Sproutly Canada (OTCQB: SRUTF) is $0.024 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:34:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sproutly Canada (SRUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sproutly Canada.

Q

When is Sproutly Canada (OTCQB:SRUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sproutly Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sproutly Canada (SRUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sproutly Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Sproutly Canada (SRUTF) operate in?

A

Sproutly Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.