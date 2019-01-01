QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Upper Street Marketing Inc operates through its subsidiary in the hemp cannabidiol industry. It is engaged in the commercial industrial hemp cultivation with the purpose of producing CBD isolate and CBD distillate in Colorado and California.

Upper Street Marketing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Upper Street Marketing (UPPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Upper Street Marketing (OTCEM: UPPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Upper Street Marketing's (UPPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Upper Street Marketing.

Q

What is the target price for Upper Street Marketing (UPPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Upper Street Marketing

Q

Current Stock Price for Upper Street Marketing (UPPR)?

A

The stock price for Upper Street Marketing (OTCEM: UPPR) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:45:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Upper Street Marketing (UPPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Upper Street Marketing.

Q

When is Upper Street Marketing (OTCEM:UPPR) reporting earnings?

A

Upper Street Marketing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Upper Street Marketing (UPPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Upper Street Marketing.

Q

What sector and industry does Upper Street Marketing (UPPR) operate in?

A

Upper Street Marketing is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.