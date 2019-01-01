AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts. The AirBoss Defense Group is engaged in the manufacturing and distributing of personal protection and safety products and the manufacture of semi-finished rubber-related products. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and Other countries.