Range
26.84 - 26.84
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.19%
52 Wk
13.88 - 36.38
Mkt Cap
724.5M
Payout Ratio
15.66
Open
26.84
P/E
15.64
EPS
0.26
Shares
27M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 5:04PM
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts. The AirBoss Defense Group is engaged in the manufacturing and distributing of personal protection and safety products and the manufacture of semi-finished rubber-related products. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and Other countries.

AirBoss of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AirBoss of America (ABSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AirBoss of America (OTCQX: ABSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AirBoss of America's (ABSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AirBoss of America.

Q

What is the target price for AirBoss of America (ABSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AirBoss of America

Q

Current Stock Price for AirBoss of America (ABSSF)?

A

The stock price for AirBoss of America (OTCQX: ABSSF) is $26.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:27:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AirBoss of America (ABSSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF) reporting earnings?

A

AirBoss of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AirBoss of America (ABSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AirBoss of America.

Q

What sector and industry does AirBoss of America (ABSSF) operate in?

A

AirBoss of America is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.