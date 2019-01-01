QQQ
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company's principal business activity is the exploration and development of its North Island Project on Vancouver Island. The North Island Project contains various copper-gold porphyry systems. Its primary metals in the North Island Project are gold, copper, molybdenum, and rhenium. Its North Island project encompasses 4 separate properties such as Hushamu Deposit, Red Dog, Pemberton Hills and NW Expo zone.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (OTCPK: NTCPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NorthIsle Copper and Gold's (NTCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NorthIsle Copper and Gold.

Q

What is the target price for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NorthIsle Copper and Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF)?

A

The stock price for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (OTCPK: NTCPF) is $0.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:06:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NorthIsle Copper and Gold.

Q

When is NorthIsle Copper and Gold (OTCPK:NTCPF) reporting earnings?

A

NorthIsle Copper and Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NorthIsle Copper and Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does NorthIsle Copper and Gold (NTCPF) operate in?

A

NorthIsle Copper and Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.