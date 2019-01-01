NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company's principal business activity is the exploration and development of its North Island Project on Vancouver Island. The North Island Project contains various copper-gold porphyry systems. Its primary metals in the North Island Project are gold, copper, molybdenum, and rhenium. Its North Island project encompasses 4 separate properties such as Hushamu Deposit, Red Dog, Pemberton Hills and NW Expo zone.