QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
484.3K/577.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
149.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
497.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp is a medical cannabis research and development company. The firm through its subsidiary researches and develops cannabis-based products and treatments specifically designed for multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), migraine, sexual function and skin disorders. It also provides consulting services to governmental and private entities to assist them with developing and implementing tailor-made medical cannabis program.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OWC Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OWC Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: OWCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OWC Pharmaceutical's (OWCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OWC Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OWC Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP)?

A

The stock price for OWC Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: OWCP) is $0.0003 last updated Today at 6:53:49 PM.

Q

Does OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OWC Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is OWC Pharmaceutical (OTCEM:OWCP) reporting earnings?

A

OWC Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OWC Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does OWC Pharmaceutical (OWCP) operate in?

A

OWC Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.