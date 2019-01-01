Regen BioPharma Inc is a US-based biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the stem cell space. The company's principal products and services include HemaXellarate I, HemaXellerate II, dCell Vax, NR2F6, Tcellvax, identification of Small Molecules, and others. HemaXellarate I and HemaXellerate II is a cellular therapy designed to heal damaged bone marrow. dCell Vax is a therapy whereby dendritic cells of the cancer patient are harvested from the body. Tcellvax is an autologous cellular product comprised of NR2F6 gene-silenced peripheral blood mononuclear cells.