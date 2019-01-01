GBT Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions, development of an intelligent human body vitals device, prepaid services, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The Company also offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. It derives revenue from the provision of IT services; operations of the assets that include the sale of phones, phone card products, prepaid cellular phone minutes, and cellular activation and licensing of its technology.