Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GBT Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions, development of an intelligent human body vitals device, prepaid services, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The Company also offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. It derives revenue from the provision of IT services; operations of the assets that include the sale of phones, phone card products, prepaid cellular phone minutes, and cellular activation and licensing of its technology.

GBT Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GBT Technologies (GTCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GBT Technologies (OTCPK: GTCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GBT Technologies's (GTCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GBT Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for GBT Technologies (GTCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GBT Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for GBT Technologies (GTCH)?

A

The stock price for GBT Technologies (OTCPK: GTCH) is $0.181 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GBT Technologies (GTCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBT Technologies.

Q

When is GBT Technologies (OTCPK:GTCH) reporting earnings?

A

GBT Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GBT Technologies (GTCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GBT Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does GBT Technologies (GTCH) operate in?

A

GBT Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.