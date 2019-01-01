QQQ
AIM ImmunoTech Inc is an immuno-pharma company focused on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral and cancer diseases. AIM's flagship products include Ampligen (Rintatolimod), a drug of large macromolecular RNA molecules for cancer and viral diseases and drug Alferon N Injection for a category of STD infection. Clinical trials of Ampligen include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company is also advancing Ampligen as a potential treatment for COVID-19. FDA has authorized the first human trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of Ampligen in combination with interferon alfa-2b, in cancer patients with COVID-19.

AIM ImmunoTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIM ImmunoTech's (AIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIM ImmunoTech.

Q

What is the target price for AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) was reported by Maxim Group on October 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AIM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AIM ImmunoTech (AIM)?

A

The stock price for AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) is $0.725 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIM ImmunoTech.

Q

When is AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) reporting earnings?

A

AIM ImmunoTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIM ImmunoTech.

Q

What sector and industry does AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) operate in?

A

AIM ImmunoTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.