Axim Biotechnologies Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company. It is focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM's NeuCovixTM is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. The firm is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat Cancer and block metastasis.