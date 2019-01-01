QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/268.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
27.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
136.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Axim Biotechnologies Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company. It is focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM's NeuCovixTM is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. The firm is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat Cancer and block metastasis.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axim Biotechnologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axim Biotechnologies (OTCQB: AXIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Axim Biotechnologies's (AXIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axim Biotechnologies.

Q

What is the target price for Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axim Biotechnologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)?

A

The stock price for Axim Biotechnologies (OTCQB: AXIM) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axim Biotechnologies.

Q

When is Axim Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM) reporting earnings?

A

Axim Biotechnologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axim Biotechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM) operate in?

A

Axim Biotechnologies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.