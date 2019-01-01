QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
29.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
155.6M
Outstanding
VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd is a Canada based medical device company. It is primarily engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease. The company develops applications for heart diseases and imaging modalities which includes congenital heart disease, left or right heart failure and normal hearts. It sells its products in Canada and internationally.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics (OTCQB: VPTDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VentriPoint Diagnostics's (VPTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VentriPoint Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VentriPoint Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF)?

A

The stock price for VentriPoint Diagnostics (OTCQB: VPTDF) is $0.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:56:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VentriPoint Diagnostics.

Q

When is VentriPoint Diagnostics (OTCQB:VPTDF) reporting earnings?

A

VentriPoint Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VentriPoint Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does VentriPoint Diagnostics (VPTDF) operate in?

A

VentriPoint Diagnostics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.