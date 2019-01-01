QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.24/2.71%
52 Wk
39.01 - 57.87
Mkt Cap
156.3M
Payout Ratio
34.73
Open
-
P/E
12.82
EPS
1.03
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Lyons Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The bank offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposits, business checking, business savings, and other banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lyons Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lyons Bancorp (OTCQX: LYBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lyons Bancorp's (LYBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lyons Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lyons Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Lyons Bancorp (LYBC)?

A

The stock price for Lyons Bancorp (OTCQX: LYBC) is $45.75 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:50:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Lyons Bancorp (OTCQX:LYBC) reporting earnings?

A

Lyons Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lyons Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Lyons Bancorp (LYBC) operate in?

A

Lyons Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.