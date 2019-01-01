|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lyons Bancorp (OTCQX: LYBC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lyons Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Lyons Bancorp
The stock price for Lyons Bancorp (OTCQX: LYBC) is $45.75 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:50:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.
Lyons Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lyons Bancorp.
Lyons Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.