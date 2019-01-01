QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Isodiol International Inc is a manufacturer and developer of phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds. It generates revenue from the sale of nutritional health products derived from hemp. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada. Its product categories include Tinctures; Capsules; Topicals; Vape; Oral Spray; Skincare; and others.

Isodiol International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isodiol International (ISOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isodiol International (OTCEM: ISOLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isodiol International's (ISOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isodiol International.

Q

What is the target price for Isodiol International (ISOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isodiol International

Q

Current Stock Price for Isodiol International (ISOLF)?

A

The stock price for Isodiol International (OTCEM: ISOLF) is $0.00005 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:08:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isodiol International (ISOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isodiol International.

Q

When is Isodiol International (OTCEM:ISOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Isodiol International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isodiol International (ISOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isodiol International.

Q

What sector and industry does Isodiol International (ISOLF) operate in?

A

Isodiol International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.