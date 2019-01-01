QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
117.7M
Outstanding
Organic Potash Corp is engaged in the development and production of potassium carbonate produced from agricultural waste, in particular cocoa husks in West Africa.

Organic Potash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organic Potash (OPCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organic Potash (OTCPK: OPCGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Organic Potash's (OPCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organic Potash.

Q

What is the target price for Organic Potash (OPCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organic Potash

Q

Current Stock Price for Organic Potash (OPCGF)?

A

The stock price for Organic Potash (OTCPK: OPCGF) is $0.0163 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 15:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Organic Potash (OPCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organic Potash.

Q

When is Organic Potash (OTCPK:OPCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Organic Potash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organic Potash (OPCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organic Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Organic Potash (OPCGF) operate in?

A

Organic Potash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.