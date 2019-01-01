QQQ
Range
1.6 - 1.74
Vol / Avg.
410.6K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.46 - 7.46
Mkt Cap
92.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
53.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Red Cat Holdings Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry, sells FPV drones and equipment, and provides various software and hardware solutions. It is also developing a Software-as-a-Solution platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV1.863M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Red Cat Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red Cat Holdings's (RCAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red Cat Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Cat Holdings (RCAT)?

A

The stock price for Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT) is $1.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Cat Holdings.

Q

When is Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) reporting earnings?

A

Red Cat Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Cat Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) operate in?

A

Red Cat Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.