There is no Press for this Ticker
James E. Wagner Cultivation Corp, through its subsidiary is a licensed producer of medical cannabis focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM. The company's operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario.

James E. Wagner Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy James E. Wagner (JWCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of James E. Wagner (OTCEM: JWCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are James E. Wagner's (JWCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for James E. Wagner.

Q

What is the target price for James E. Wagner (JWCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for James E. Wagner

Q

Current Stock Price for James E. Wagner (JWCAF)?

A

The stock price for James E. Wagner (OTCEM: JWCAF) is $0.000019 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:27:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does James E. Wagner (JWCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for James E. Wagner.

Q

When is James E. Wagner (OTCEM:JWCAF) reporting earnings?

A

James E. Wagner does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is James E. Wagner (JWCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for James E. Wagner.

Q

What sector and industry does James E. Wagner (JWCAF) operate in?

A

James E. Wagner is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.