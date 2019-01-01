QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
CV Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The group operates in two segments consumer products and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer products segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). The company sells its products under tradenames, such as PlusCBD, HappyLane, ProCBD, CV Acute and CV Defenese. Its products are sold in a variety of market sectors including nutraceutical, beauty care and specialty foods. The specialty pharmaceutical segment is developing drug candidates which use CBD as a primary active ingredient.

CV Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CV Sciences (CVSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CV Sciences's (CVSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CV Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for CV Sciences (CVSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.17 expecting CVSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CV Sciences (CVSI)?

A

The stock price for CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI) is $0.13125 last updated Today at 5:18:36 PM.

Q

Does CV Sciences (CVSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CV Sciences.

Q

When is CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) reporting earnings?

A

CV Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is CV Sciences (CVSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CV Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does CV Sciences (CVSI) operate in?

A

CV Sciences is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.