CV Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The group operates in two segments consumer products and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer products segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD). The company sells its products under tradenames, such as PlusCBD, HappyLane, ProCBD, CV Acute and CV Defenese. Its products are sold in a variety of market sectors including nutraceutical, beauty care and specialty foods. The specialty pharmaceutical segment is developing drug candidates which use CBD as a primary active ingredient.