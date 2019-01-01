Kingold Jewelry Inc designs and manufactures 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. The company along with its subsidiaries develops markets and sells products including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants to the jewelry market in China. The company also sells gold bars and coins and other products through various banks in China. It derives most of its revenues from the sales of 24-karat jewelry and Chinese ornaments and from design and processing fees.