SOPerior Fertilizer Corp is an exploration and development-stage company. The company's principal activity is to develop projects focused on the production of sulfate of potash (SOP). Its principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project and its manufacturing project is the Valleyfield Fertilizer project. The Blawn Mountain Project is focused on the exploration, development and production of mineral resources for alunite in order to produce SOP, co-product sulphuric acid and alumina. Located in Valleyfield, Quebec, the Valleyfield Project intends to utilize well-known Mannheim technology to produce SOP at an initial rate of 40,000 tonnes per annum.