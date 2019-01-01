QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
262.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp is an exploration and development-stage company. The company's principal activity is to develop projects focused on the production of sulfate of potash (SOP). Its principal mineral project is the Blawn Mountain project and its manufacturing project is the Valleyfield Fertilizer project. The Blawn Mountain Project is focused on the exploration, development and production of mineral resources for alunite in order to produce SOP, co-product sulphuric acid and alumina. Located in Valleyfield, Quebec, the Valleyfield Project intends to utilize well-known Mannheim technology to produce SOP at an initial rate of 40,000 tonnes per annum.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SOPerior Fertilizer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOPerior Fertilizer (OTCEM: POTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOPerior Fertilizer's (POTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SOPerior Fertilizer.

Q

What is the target price for SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOPerior Fertilizer

Q

Current Stock Price for SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF)?

A

The stock price for SOPerior Fertilizer (OTCEM: POTRF) is $0.029 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:43:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOPerior Fertilizer.

Q

When is SOPerior Fertilizer (OTCEM:POTRF) reporting earnings?

A

SOPerior Fertilizer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOPerior Fertilizer.

Q

What sector and industry does SOPerior Fertilizer (POTRF) operate in?

A

SOPerior Fertilizer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.