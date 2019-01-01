QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.83 - 0.98
Vol / Avg.
31.7K/38.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 2.11
Mkt Cap
29.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.83
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.9M
Outstanding
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It is also involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, with a focus on lithium brines and related processing of brines into lithium compounds. The company projects involve Clayton Valley, and Terra Cotta project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pure Energy Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB: PEMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pure Energy Minerals's (PEMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Energy Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure Energy Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)?

A

The stock price for Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB: PEMIF) is $0.89 last updated Today at 8:59:35 PM.

Q

Does Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Energy Minerals.

Q

When is Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Energy Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Energy Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) operate in?

A

Pure Energy Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.