Rimrock Gold Corp is engaged in developing and marketing a line of CBD oils and hemp extracts and identifying strategic acquisitions.

Analyst Ratings

Rimrock Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rimrock Gold (RMRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rimrock Gold (OTCPK: RMRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rimrock Gold's (RMRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rimrock Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Rimrock Gold (RMRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rimrock Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Rimrock Gold (RMRK)?

A

The stock price for Rimrock Gold (OTCPK: RMRK) is $0.00085 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rimrock Gold (RMRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rimrock Gold.

Q

When is Rimrock Gold (OTCPK:RMRK) reporting earnings?

A

Rimrock Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rimrock Gold (RMRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rimrock Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Rimrock Gold (RMRK) operate in?

A

Rimrock Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.