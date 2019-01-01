QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
32.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.

Akita Drilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akita Drilling (AKTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akita Drilling (OTCPK: AKTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akita Drilling's (AKTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akita Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Akita Drilling (AKTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akita Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Akita Drilling (AKTAF)?

A

The stock price for Akita Drilling (OTCPK: AKTAF) is $0.8316 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:07:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akita Drilling (AKTAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 16, 2005.

Q

When is Akita Drilling (OTCPK:AKTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Akita Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akita Drilling (AKTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akita Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Akita Drilling (AKTAF) operate in?

A

Akita Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.