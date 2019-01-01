QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
4.8M/69.1K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
2.27 - 9.55
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
2.3M
Outstanding
Universal Security Instruments Inc is a U.S based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The company markets a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names UNIVERSAL and USI Electric. It also markets products to the electrical distribution trade such as electrical and lighting distributors as well as manufactured housing companies. Its product portfolio consists of smoke and fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, multi-gas alarms, universal smoke sensing technology, and plug-in alarms.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV5.319M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Security (UUU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Security's (UUU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Security.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Security (UUU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Security (UUU)?

A

The stock price for Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) is $2.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Security (UUU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Security.

Q

When is Universal Security (AMEX:UUU) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Security’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Security (UUU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Security (UUU) operate in?

A

Universal Security is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.