Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 100 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

(NYSE:PFE). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI).

(NASDAQ:AHPI). Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 54.45% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares broke to $46.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $310.38. Shares traded up 0.66%.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 0.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $443.80 for a change of up 0.46%.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $497.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new yearly high of $101.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $264.22 on Tuesday, moving up 0.18%.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.85 on Tuesday, moving up 2.74%.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $464.00. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.08. Shares traded up 0.26%.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $57.72. Shares traded up 0.74%.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $215.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares broke to $168.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were up 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $335.67.

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $314.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit $237.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $99.89 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $217.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.60.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $43.15. Shares traded up 0.52%.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a yearly high of $316.73. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $618.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.51 on Tuesday, moving up 3.09%.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock hit a yearly high price of $431.16. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $237.87 with a daily change of up 1.43%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $202.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.46%.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $347.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.07%.

Steris (NYSE:STE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $225.48 with a daily change of up 3.7%.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $357.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares were up 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit $72.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were up 0.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $256.51 for a change of up 0.01%.

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $249.97. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares were up 11.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $220.01 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.08%.

Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.19%.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $54.48. Shares traded up 2.04%.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.02. Shares traded up 0.67%.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.94. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.09. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $231.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.32%.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $190.82. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.19. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.32 on Tuesday, moving up 1.04%.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares broke to $70.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) shares were up 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of up 1.89%.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares hit a yearly high of $100.00. The stock traded down 3.11% on the session.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares hit $17.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.47%.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.00. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.02 with a daily change of up 2.32%.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.33%.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit $28.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.33%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.46%.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.29. The stock was up 5.1% for the day.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.45%.

Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares were up 1.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares broke to $7.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.33. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.

Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares hit $23.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.

Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.03%.

CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.65. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new yearly high of $36.47 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.61 with a daily change of up 2.31%.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.38%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.57. Shares traded up 9.4%.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.40. The stock was up 54.45% for the day.

Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.87

(NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.87. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares broke to $7.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

(NYSE:EVC) shares broke to $7.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:DSKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.26%.

(NYSE:VPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.26%. Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) shares hit $18.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.

(NYSE:TRC) shares hit $18.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares set a new yearly high of $31.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:ETO) shares set a new yearly high of $31.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $22.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $22.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.49. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGFY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.49. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.66 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:HIX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.66 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:METC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.34%. P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:PTSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%. PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE:RCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.23 with a daily change of up 0.99%.

(NYSE:RCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.23 with a daily change of up 0.99%. Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) shares were up 1.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.73.

(NASDAQ:LEGO) shares were up 1.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.73. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.00. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:AJX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.00. Shares traded up 0.58%. Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares hit a yearly high of $6.86. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:III) shares hit a yearly high of $6.86. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:JCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were down 3.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.36.

(NYSE:SD) shares were down 3.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.36. SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.83%.

(NYSE:SCPE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.83%. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded down 0.37%.

(NYSE:EVG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded down 0.37%. Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:TCFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded down 0.55%. Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares were up 3.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:WTER) shares were up 3.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 for a change of up 3.06%. Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new yearly high of $9.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new yearly high of $9.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.14 for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:HMNF) shares were up 0.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.14 for a change of up 0.48%. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.

(AMEX:FCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%. Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.34. The stock was up 45.65% for the day.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.