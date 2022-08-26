Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 132 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- AT&T T was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 2705.16% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Treasure Global TGL's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.16% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.13 on Friday morning, moving down 1.95%.
- Vodafone Group VOD shares fell to $13.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.7%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.10 on Friday morning, moving down 1.7%.
- VF VFC shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.07 on Friday morning, moving down 4.01%.
- Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 4.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $57.27.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares made a new 52-week low of $16.95 on Friday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $91.45. Shares traded down 3.35%.
- Twilio TWLO stock hit a yearly low of $72.12. The stock was down 3.92% for the day.
- Boston Properties BXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $81.84 and moving down 2.41%.
- WPP WPP shares made a new 52-week low of $43.78 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
- MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares fell to $248.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.42%.
- Open Text OTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.29 on Friday morning, moving down 12.77%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares hit a yearly low of $15.57. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
- The Western Union WU shares hit a yearly low of $15.29. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL stock hit $81.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.95%.
- Trex Co TREX shares hit a yearly low of $47.37. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
- Vornado Realty VNO stock hit $27.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.33%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares made a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Friday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT shares fell to $91.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.36%.
- Douglas Emmett DEI stock set a new 52-week low of $20.11 on Friday, moving down 2.06%.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares moved down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.77, drifting down 0.48%.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares made a new 52-week low of $38.25 on Friday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock set a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Friday, moving down 4.05%.
- WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.20. Shares traded down 7.13%.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.65. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.
- Pegasystems PEGA stock hit $35.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.
- Nordstrom JWN shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.00.
- JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.70. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares moved down 2.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.26, drifting down 2.81%.
- SiTime SITM stock hit a yearly low of $116.67. The stock was down 4.14% for the day.
- CureVac CVAC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.75. Shares traded down 5.26%.
- Sonos SONO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $15.31 and moving down 2.04%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new yearly low of $13.40 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $19.94. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- InterDigital IDCC shares set a new yearly low of $52.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares set a new yearly low of $12.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $56.32 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.59 on Friday morning, moving down 3.05%.
- Compass COMP stock hit $3.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.6%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.38.
- Integral Ad Science IAS shares hit a yearly low of $8.21. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.01 on Friday, moving down 6.01%.
- Fastly FSLY shares set a new yearly low of $9.23 this morning. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
- Zuora ZUO shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock set a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Friday, moving down 3.72%.
- Rackspace Tech RXT stock hit $4.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.74%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock set a new 52-week low of $54.00 on Friday, moving down 1.31%.
- Innoviva INVA shares set a new yearly low of $13.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Office Props IT OPI shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.50.
- Lion Electric LEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Friday morning, moving down 3.14%.
- Domo DOMO stock hit a yearly low of $20.15. The stock was down 28.85% for the day.
- Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Friday. The stock was down 6.18% for the day.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares fell to $15.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.57%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.16 and moving down 2.93%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Friday, moving down 2.47%.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 9.2% on the session.
- HCI Group HCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $49.48 and moving down 2.79%.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares made a new 52-week low of $20.84 on Friday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 4.57%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.49%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock drifted down 2.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.05.
- Gannett Co GCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares moved down 4.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.26, drifting down 4.33%.
- Pharvaris PHVS stock hit $9.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.57%.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.04 and moving down 4.8%.
- Universal Electronics UEIC stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.06.
- Nano Labs NA shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Ouster OUST shares made a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Friday. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.05. The stock was down 24.68% on the session.
- Fossil Group FOSL shares set a new 52-week low of $4.43. The stock traded down 3.67%.
- PFSweb PFSW shares made a new 52-week low of $9.88 on Friday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit $1.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.71%.
- Mobilicom MOBBW stock set a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday, moving down 35.25%.
- Latch LTCH stock hit $0.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.49%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday morning, moving down 11.7%.
- Compugen CGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
- Arcimoto FUV shares set a new 52-week low of $2.11. The stock traded down 2.73%.
- EMCORE EMKR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday, moving down 2.22%.
- Boxed BOXD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. The stock was down 8.89% for the day.
- Treasure Global TGL shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.95.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Kaleyra KLR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.01%.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 4.54%.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.00. The stock traded down 1.32%.
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday, moving down 7.36%.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.09. Shares traded down 5.86%.
- Kalera KAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.81 and moving down 2.04%.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 6.87%.
- EuroDry EDRY stock drifted down 0.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.25.
- New York City REIT NYC shares hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was down 7.33% on the session.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.79. The stock was down 13.37% on the session.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Sonendo SONX shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.
- Humanigen HGEN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday, moving down 6.8%.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.9%.
- Brooklyn BTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares were down 6.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares fell to $0.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.97%.
- Agrify AGFY shares moved down 5.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78, drifting down 5.49%.
- First High-School Edu FHS stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.
- Bit Brother BTB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.17. Shares traded down 2.25%.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock hit $1.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.96%.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday, moving down 2.44%.
- Creatd CRTD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Friday morning, moving down 8.83%.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock hit a yearly low of $0.66. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Unique Fabricating UFAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.82%.
- Mobilicom MOB shares made a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. The stock was down 33.82% for the day.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock was up 2705.16% on the session.
