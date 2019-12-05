Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 117 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. Trimol Group (OTC: TMOL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 6.71% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $316.10 for a change of down 0.79%.

shares were down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $316.10 for a change of down 0.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit $59.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

shares hit $59.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%. Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.97.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.97. Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $224.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $224.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares broke to $82.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

shares broke to $82.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.44 for a change of up 1.06%.

shares were up 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.44 for a change of up 1.06%. Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $370.41. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $370.41. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.28 Thursday. The stock was up 3.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $45.28 Thursday. The stock was up 3.66% for the day. Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.05.

shares were up 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.05. ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.00. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.00. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.66.

shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.66. Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.42 with a daily change of down 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.42 with a daily change of down 0.52%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38 for a change of up 1.05%.

shares were up 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38 for a change of up 1.05%. National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) shares were up 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.94.

shares were up 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.94. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.44.

shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.44. Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $48.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%. TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares set a new yearly high of $109.79 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $109.79 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.24. Shares traded up 1.21%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.24. Shares traded up 1.21%. Origin Energy (OTC: OGFGY) shares set a new yearly high of $5.71 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.71 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89 for a change of flat%. Moncler (OTC: MONRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.42%. Power Corp of Canada (OTC: PWCDF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $62.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares hit $16.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $16.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Polymetal International (OTC: POYYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.96. The stock traded up 17.41% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.96. The stock traded up 17.41% on the session. Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%. Schaeffler (OTC: SCFLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 8.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 8.96% for the day. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 5.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.68.

shares were up 5.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.68. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.06%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.06%. Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $62.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. Japan Airport Terminal (OTC: JTTRY) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.94.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.94. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.38. The stock was up 6.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.38. The stock was up 6.3% for the day. Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to $38.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $38.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.

shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.20 with a daily change of up 0.14%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.20 with a daily change of up 0.14%. Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $43.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%. MorphoSys (OTC: MPSYF) shares set a new yearly high of $32.18 this morning. The stock was up 9.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $32.18 this morning. The stock was up 9.43% on the session. MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.25.

shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.25. RH (NYSE: RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.16%. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.73. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.73. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session. Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.18. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $88.18. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares set a new yearly high of $33.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Gibson Energy (OTC: GBNXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.58. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.58. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.79. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.79. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.79 Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.79 Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.74%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.74%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.31. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.31. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.79%. Greif (NYSE: GEF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $56.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $56.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.25 with a daily change of up 1.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.25 with a daily change of up 1.11%. Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.57 Thursday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.57 Thursday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.75 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.75 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.57%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67. Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 4.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 4.67%. Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.

shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.62 for a change of up 0.16%.

shares were up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.62 for a change of up 0.16%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.71%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.71%. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session. Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares set a new yearly high of $37.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $37.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.43%. Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $55.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Continental Gold (OTC: CGOOF) shares hit a yearly high of $4.06. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.06. The stock traded flat% on the session. Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.68 with a daily change of up 8.8%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.68 with a daily change of up 8.8%. BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.19%. Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) shares were up 1.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.09 for a change of up 1.73%.

shares were up 1.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.09 for a change of up 1.73%. Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.96.

shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 86.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 86.53%. Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%. Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) shares hit $43.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.87%.

shares hit $43.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.87%. Synthorx (NASDAQ: THOR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.79%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday, moving up 1.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday, moving up 1.47%. K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.13.

shares were up 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.13. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.23. The stock was up 9.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.23. The stock was up 9.12% for the day. A.S. Roma (OTC: ASRAF) shares hit $0.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.5%.

shares hit $0.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.5%. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit $7.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.46%.

shares hit $7.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.46%. Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.57. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.57. The stock was up 4.61% for the day. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares hit $24.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.42%.

shares hit $24.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.42%. AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.

shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10. Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC: AAVVF) shares hit $1.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%.

shares hit $1.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%. Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares broke to $12.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.

shares broke to $12.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX: MTNB) shares hit $1.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.75%.

shares hit $1.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.75%. LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%. Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) shares were up 18.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.13.

shares were up 18.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.13. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 12.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.30.

shares were up 12.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.30. Mako Mining (OTC: MAKOF) shares were up 2.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.18.

shares were up 2.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session. Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session. Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) shares broke to $37.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%.

shares broke to $37.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%. Nass Valley Gateway (OTC: NSVGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.17 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.17 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day. Investview (OTC: INVU) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Thursday, moving down 6.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Thursday, moving down 6.71%. Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.47 Thursday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.47 Thursday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Community Bancorp (OTC: CYSM) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50.

shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50. ICTS International (OTC: ICTSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.56%. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.88 with a daily change of up 2.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.88 with a daily change of up 2.26%. NTM Gold (OTC: NMGNF) shares hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 30.81%.

shares hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 30.81%. Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.39. The stock was up 15.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.39. The stock was up 15.83% for the day. Ansila Energy (OTC: PGNYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Bitcoin Generation (OTC: BTGN) shares hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Africa Growth (OTC: AFGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. A1 Group (OTC: AWON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 42.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 42.86%. Trimol Group (OTC: TMOL) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 40.0% on the session.

