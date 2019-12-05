Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 10:16am   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 117 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Trimol Group (OTC: TMOL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 6.71% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.74 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $316.10 for a change of down 0.79%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit $59.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Sony (OTC: SNEJF) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.97.
  • Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.80 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $224.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares broke to $82.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.44 for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $370.41. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.28 Thursday. The stock was up 3.66% for the day.
  • Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) shares were up 0.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.05.
  • ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.00. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
  • Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.66.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.42 with a daily change of down 0.52%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.38 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • National Bank of Canada (OTC: NTIOF) shares were up 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.94.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.44.
  • Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.90 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.
  • TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares set a new yearly high of $109.79 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.24. Shares traded up 1.21%.
  • Origin Energy (OTC: OGFGY) shares set a new yearly high of $5.71 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.89 for a change of flat%.
  • Moncler (OTC: MONRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.42%.
  • Power Corp of Canada (OTC: PWCDF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares hit $16.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Polymetal International (OTC: POYYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.96. The stock traded up 17.41% on the session.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.16%.
  • Schaeffler (OTC: SCFLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.12. The stock was up 8.96% for the day.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 5.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.68.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.06%.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.23 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • Japan Airport Terminal (OTC: JTTRY) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.94.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.38. The stock was up 6.3% for the day.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to $38.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.00.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $18.20 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.86%.
  • MorphoSys (OTC: MPSYF) shares set a new yearly high of $32.18 this morning. The stock was up 9.43% on the session.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.25.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.16%.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.73. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.
  • Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.18. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares set a new yearly high of $33.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Gibson Energy (OTC: GBNXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.58. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.79. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.79 Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.74%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.31. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.79%.
  • Greif (NYSE: GEF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $56.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.25 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.57 Thursday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.75 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.36 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67.
  • Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 4.67%.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.62 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.71%.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares set a new yearly high of $37.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $6.98 with a daily change of up 2.43%.
  • Atlantic Sapphire (OTC: AASZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Continental Gold (OTC: CGOOF) shares hit a yearly high of $4.06. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.68 with a daily change of up 8.8%.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.19%.
  • Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) shares were up 1.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.09 for a change of up 1.73%.
  • Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares were up 2.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.96.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 86.53%.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) shares hit $43.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.87%.
  • Synthorx (NASDAQ: THOR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.79%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Thursday, moving up 1.47%.
  • K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.13.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.23. The stock was up 9.12% for the day.
  • A.S. Roma (OTC: ASRAF) shares hit $0.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.5%.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares hit $7.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.46%.
  • Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.57. The stock was up 4.61% for the day.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares hit $24.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.42%.
  • AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.10.
  • Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC: AAVVF) shares hit $1.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.5%.
  • Liberty All Star Growth (NYSE: ASG) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ: PWOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares broke to $12.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
  • Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX: MTNB) shares hit $1.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.75%.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) shares were up 18.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.13.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 12.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.30.
  • Mako Mining (OTC: MAKOF) shares were up 2.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.18.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.43. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session.
  • Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ: VBFC) shares broke to $37.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%.
  • Nass Valley Gateway (OTC: NSVGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.17 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Investview (OTC: INVU) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Thursday, moving down 6.71%.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.47 Thursday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Community Bancorp (OTC: CYSM) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.50.
  • ICTS International (OTC: ICTSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.56%.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.88 with a daily change of up 2.26%.
  • NTM Gold (OTC: NMGNF) shares hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 30.81%.
  • Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.39. The stock was up 15.83% for the day.
  • Ansila Energy (OTC: PGNYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Bitcoin Generation (OTC: BTGN) shares hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Africa Growth (OTC: AFGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • A1 Group (OTC: AWON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 42.86%.
  • Trimol Group (OTC: TMOL) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 40.0% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsCryptocurrency News Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

