Range
8.61 - 8.61
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 10
Mkt Cap
322.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.61
P/E
11.96
EPS
0.09
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ICTS International NV provides aviation security and other aviation services. Business activity of the firm is operated through Corporate, Airport security and other aviation services, and Authentication Technology segments. The Airport security and other aviation segment provide security and other services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe and the US. The Authentication technology segment is involved in the development and sale of authentication security software to financial and other institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ICTS International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICTS International (ICTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICTS International (OTCQB: ICTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICTS International's (ICTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICTS International.

Q

What is the target price for ICTS International (ICTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICTS International

Q

Current Stock Price for ICTS International (ICTSF)?

A

The stock price for ICTS International (OTCQB: ICTSF) is $8.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:31:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICTS International (ICTSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 11, 2002.

Q

When is ICTS International (OTCQB:ICTSF) reporting earnings?

A

ICTS International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ICTS International (ICTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICTS International.

Q

What sector and industry does ICTS International (ICTSF) operate in?

A

ICTS International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.