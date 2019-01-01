QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.14/3.53%
52 Wk
3 - 4.33
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Origin Energy is a major vertically integrated Australian energy utility. Its energy retailing business is the largest in Australia, with about 4 million customers and a 33% market share. Its portfolio of base-load, intermediate, and peaking electricity plants is one of the largest in the national electricity market, with a capacity of 6,000 megawatts. Origin also operates and owns 37.5% of Australia Pacific LNG, which owns large coal seam gas fields and LNG export facilities in Queensland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Origin Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Origin Energy (OGFGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Origin Energy (OTCPK: OGFGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Origin Energy's (OGFGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Origin Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Origin Energy (OGFGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Origin Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Origin Energy (OGFGY)?

A

The stock price for Origin Energy (OTCPK: OGFGY) is $4.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:01:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Origin Energy (OGFGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.

Q

When is Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGY) reporting earnings?

A

Origin Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Origin Energy (OGFGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Origin Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Origin Energy (OGFGY) operate in?

A

Origin Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.