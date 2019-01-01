QQQ
Range
4.71 - 4.95
Vol / Avg.
63.2K/23.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 6.66
Mkt Cap
902.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.91
P/E
15.32
EPS
0.23
Shares
190.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advantage Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantage Energy (AAVVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantage Energy (OTCPK: AAVVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advantage Energy's (AAVVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantage Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Advantage Energy (AAVVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advantage Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)?

A

The stock price for Advantage Energy (OTCPK: AAVVF) is $4.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantage Energy (AAVVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantage Energy.

Q

When is Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF) reporting earnings?

A

Advantage Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advantage Energy (AAVVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantage Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantage Energy (AAVVF) operate in?

A

Advantage Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.