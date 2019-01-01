QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/25.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
28.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
312.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 1:19PM
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd is engaged in the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products. The CBD products are sold under the Nass Valley Gardens brand via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels. Its products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets. The company derives revenue primarily from the sale of durable medical equipment and cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nass Valley Gateway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nass Valley Gateway (OTCPK: NSVGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nass Valley Gateway's (NSVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nass Valley Gateway.

Q

What is the target price for Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nass Valley Gateway

Q

Current Stock Price for Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF)?

A

The stock price for Nass Valley Gateway (OTCPK: NSVGF) is $0.09 last updated Today at 7:30:26 PM.

Q

Does Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nass Valley Gateway.

Q

When is Nass Valley Gateway (OTCPK:NSVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nass Valley Gateway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nass Valley Gateway.

Q

What sector and industry does Nass Valley Gateway (NSVGF) operate in?

A

Nass Valley Gateway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.