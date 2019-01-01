MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. Tremfya (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma.