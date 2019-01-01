QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.98 - 99.95
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.3
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for people living with cancer and autoimmune diseases. MorphoSys is advancing its own pipeline of new drug candidates and has created antibodies that are developed by partners in different areas of unmet medical need. Tremfya (guselkumab) - developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of plaque psoriasis - became the first drug based on MorphoSys antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide for patients with a certain type of lymphoma.

Analyst Ratings

MorphoSys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MorphoSys (MPSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MorphoSys (OTCPK: MPSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MorphoSys's (MPSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MorphoSys.

Q

What is the target price for MorphoSys (MPSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MorphoSys

Q

Current Stock Price for MorphoSys (MPSYF)?

A

The stock price for MorphoSys (OTCPK: MPSYF) is $30.88 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:21:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MorphoSys (MPSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MorphoSys.

Q

When is MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) reporting earnings?

A

MorphoSys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MorphoSys (MPSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MorphoSys.

Q

What sector and industry does MorphoSys (MPSYF) operate in?

A

MorphoSys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.