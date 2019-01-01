QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.2 - 1.3
Vol / Avg.
64.5K/13.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.40%
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
9.78
Open
1.29
P/E
10.65
EPS
-0.05
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perseus Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perseus Mining (PMNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perseus Mining (OTCPK: PMNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perseus Mining's (PMNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perseus Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Perseus Mining (PMNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perseus Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Perseus Mining (PMNXF)?

A

The stock price for Perseus Mining (OTCPK: PMNXF) is $1.2031 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perseus Mining (PMNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perseus Mining.

Q

When is Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Perseus Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perseus Mining (PMNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perseus Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Perseus Mining (PMNXF) operate in?

A

Perseus Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.