Range
18.34 - 18.85
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/1.7K
Div / Yield
1.12/6.22%
52 Wk
15.5 - 21.96
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
180.52
Open
18.34
P/E
29.74
EPS
0.25
Shares
146.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:41AM
Gibson Energy Inc. is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc. services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

Gibson Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gibson Energy (GBNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gibson Energy (OTCPK: GBNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gibson Energy's (GBNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gibson Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Gibson Energy (GBNXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gibson Energy (OTCPK: GBNXF) was reported by Scotiabank on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GBNXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)?

A

The stock price for Gibson Energy (OTCPK: GBNXF) is $18.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gibson Energy (GBNXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Gibson Energy (OTCPK:GBNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Gibson Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gibson Energy (GBNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gibson Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gibson Energy (GBNXF) operate in?

A

Gibson Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.