Gibson Energy Inc. is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc. services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.