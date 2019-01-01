Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company's office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office's customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.