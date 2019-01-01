QQQ
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants. The company's office buildings located in central business districts are responsible for the vast majority of its revenue generation. Most of Dream Office's customers are in the finance, insurance, science, and government industries.

Dream Office REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dream Office REIT (DRETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dream Office REIT's (DRETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dream Office REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Dream Office REIT (DRETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dream Office REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Dream Office REIT (DRETF)?

A

The stock price for Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) is $20.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dream Office REIT (DRETF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) reporting earnings?

A

Dream Office REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dream Office REIT (DRETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dream Office REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Dream Office REIT (DRETF) operate in?

A

Dream Office REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.