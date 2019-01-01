QQQ
Range
12 - 12
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.64%
52 Wk
10.85 - 13.24
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
15.15
Open
12
P/E
9.24
EPS
0.26
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Bancorp Of Santa Maria is a banking institution. The bank provides banking products and services. Community Bancorp has been organized as a single operating segment. Its primary source of revenue is providing loans to customers, who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals. Its Money Market Savings account offers the benefits of interest-bearing savings account along with the convenience of a checking account. Business NOW Account offers unlimited check writing privileges.

Community Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Bancorp (CYSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CYSM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Community Bancorp's (CYSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Community Bancorp (CYSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Bancorp (CYSM)?

A

The stock price for Community Bancorp (OTCQX: CYSM) is $12 last updated Today at 2:37:57 PM.

Q

Does Community Bancorp (CYSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2021.

Q

When is Community Bancorp (OTCQX:CYSM) reporting earnings?

A

Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Bancorp (CYSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Bancorp (CYSM) operate in?

A

Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.