Range
489 - 517.73
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/3K
Div / Yield
16.11/3.08%
52 Wk
401.34 - 553.13
Mkt Cap
40.9B
Payout Ratio
19.11
Open
517.73
P/E
6.44
EPS
2823.6
Shares
80.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:04PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Mitsui & Co Ltd is a general trading company with a wide range of business activities in the areas of iron and steel, mineral and metal resources, machinery and infrastructure, chemicals, energy, lifestyle, innovation, and corporate development. The firm also participates in the development of natural resources, and it has minority interests in several upstream resource projects, which include iron ore and coal projects in Australia; copper mining projects in Chile; and oil and gas projects in Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS24.800
REV27.924B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mitsui & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsui & Co (MITSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui & Co (OTCPK: MITSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsui & Co's (MITSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsui & Co (MITSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsui & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsui & Co (MITSY)?

A

The stock price for Mitsui & Co (OTCPK: MITSY) is $506.48 last updated Today at 4:01:52 PM.

Q

Does Mitsui & Co (MITSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mitsui & Co (OTCPK:MITSY) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsui & Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Mitsui & Co (MITSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsui & Co (MITSY) operate in?

A

Mitsui & Co is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.