|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|24.800
|REV
|27.924B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mitsui & Co (OTCPK: MITSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mitsui & Co.
There is no analysis for Mitsui & Co
The stock price for Mitsui & Co (OTCPK: MITSY) is $506.48 last updated Today at 4:01:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Mitsui & Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mitsui & Co.
Mitsui & Co is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.