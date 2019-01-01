QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd is a Japanese airport operations company. It is principally involved in the management and operation of Haneda airport terminal building. The company's business consists of three segments, Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The segment of facilities management operations leases, maintains and repairs, and operates passenger terminal facilities at Haneda Airport. The segment of merchandise sales operations is engaged in retail sales of products to passengers and others and wholesales of products to companies operating airport terminals and others. The segment of food and beverage operations provides food and beverage services to parties including users of Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport.

Japan Airport Terminal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Airport Terminal (OTCPK: JTTRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Airport Terminal's (JTTRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Airport Terminal.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Airport Terminal

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY)?

A

The stock price for Japan Airport Terminal (OTCPK: JTTRY) is $23.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:41:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Airport Terminal.

Q

When is Japan Airport Terminal (OTCPK:JTTRY) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Airport Terminal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Airport Terminal.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Airport Terminal (JTTRY) operate in?

A

Japan Airport Terminal is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.