Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd is a Japanese airport operations company. It is principally involved in the management and operation of Haneda airport terminal building. The company's business consists of three segments, Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The segment of facilities management operations leases, maintains and repairs, and operates passenger terminal facilities at Haneda Airport. The segment of merchandise sales operations is engaged in retail sales of products to passengers and others and wholesales of products to companies operating airport terminals and others. The segment of food and beverage operations provides food and beverage services to parties including users of Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport.