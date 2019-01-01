QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
1K/152.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
31.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Ansila Energy NL is an Australian-based oil and gas explorer. The company has its projects in Poland and Africa. The African projects of the company include Nkembe PSC - offshore Gabon and Ambilobe PSC -offshore Madagascar. The projects in Poland include Gora Conventional Rawicz, Gora Siciny.

Hartshead Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hartshead Resources (PGNYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hartshead Resources (OTCPK: PGNYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hartshead Resources's (PGNYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hartshead Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Hartshead Resources (PGNYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hartshead Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Hartshead Resources (PGNYF)?

A

The stock price for Hartshead Resources (OTCPK: PGNYF) is $0.0171 last updated Today at 2:48:59 PM.

Q

Does Hartshead Resources (PGNYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hartshead Resources.

Q

When is Hartshead Resources (OTCPK:PGNYF) reporting earnings?

A

Hartshead Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hartshead Resources (PGNYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hartshead Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Hartshead Resources (PGNYF) operate in?

A

Hartshead Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.