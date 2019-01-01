QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
77.22 - 78.19
Vol / Avg.
4.6K/5.5K
Div / Yield
2.74/3.45%
52 Wk
59.65 - 88.09
Mkt Cap
26.4B
Payout Ratio
31.7
Open
77.77
P/E
11.3
EPS
2.22
Shares
337.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 1:45PM
National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7701.760 -0.0100
REV1.810B1.756B-54.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Bank of Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCPK: NTIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Bank of Canada's (NTIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Bank of Canada.

Q

What is the target price for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Bank of Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)?

A

The stock price for National Bank of Canada (OTCPK: NTIOF) is $78.11 last updated Today at 7:41:15 PM.

Q

Does National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 26, 2006.

Q

When is National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) reporting earnings?

A

National Bank of Canada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 25, 2022.

Q

Is National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Bank of Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) operate in?

A

National Bank of Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.