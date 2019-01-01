QQQ
Range
1.55 - 1.61
Vol / Avg.
50.3K/41K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.54 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
423.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.61
P/E
-
Shares
266.1M
Outstanding
Adriatic Metals PLC is engaged in mineral exploration. The projects of the company are The Veovaca and The Rupice. The Veovaca is historic open cut zinc, lead, barite, and silver mine and the Rupice project is an advanced exploration project which exhibits exceptionally high grades of the base and precious metals and is located approximately 17km North West of the Veovaca Project.

Adriatic Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adriatic Metals (ADMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adriatic Metals's (ADMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adriatic Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Adriatic Metals (ADMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adriatic Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Adriatic Metals (ADMLF)?

A

The stock price for Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) is $1.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:25:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adriatic Metals (ADMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adriatic Metals.

Q

When is Adriatic Metals (OTC:ADMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Adriatic Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adriatic Metals (ADMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adriatic Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Adriatic Metals (ADMLF) operate in?

A

Adriatic Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.