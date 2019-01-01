QQQ
Range
44.6 - 45.07
Vol / Avg.
412.4K/2.8M
Div / Yield
1.48/3.31%
52 Wk
39.76 - 52.23
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
47.13
Open
44.9
P/E
14.23
EPS
0.86
Shares
301.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup. The firm's product assortment includes well-known brands like Campbell's, Pace, Prego, Swanson, V8, and Pepperidge Farm. Following the sale of its international snacking operations, which wrapped in calendar 2019, the firm derives nearly all of its sales from its home turf. Campbell has made a handful of acquisitions to reshape its product mix the past few years, including the tie-up with Snyder's-Lance (completed in March 2018), which enhances its exposure to the faster-growing on-trend snack food aisle, complementing its Pepperidge Farm lineup.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.890 0.0800
REV2.280B2.236B-44.000M

Analyst Ratings

Campbell Soup Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Campbell Soup (CPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Campbell Soup's (CPB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Campbell Soup (CPB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting CPB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.16% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Campbell Soup (CPB)?

A

The stock price for Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) is $44.9301 last updated Today at 3:52:32 PM.

Q

Does Campbell Soup (CPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022.

Q

When is Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reporting earnings?

A

Campbell Soup’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Campbell Soup (CPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Campbell Soup.

Q

What sector and industry does Campbell Soup (CPB) operate in?

A

Campbell Soup is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.