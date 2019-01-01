QQQ
Range
9.02 - 9.4
Vol / Avg.
64.9K/33.5K
Div / Yield
0.33/3.53%
52 Wk
8.72 - 10.88
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
58.45
Open
9.18
P/E
18
EPS
1.31
Shares
995.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Orkla ASA is a branded consumer goods company, originally from Norway. Its business consists of the following divisions: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, and Orkla Food Ingredients. Besides the branded consumer goods business, the company also has the Orkla Investments business area, consisting of investments in Sapa, Jotun, Hydro Power, real estate, and financial assets. Orkla offers its products to the grocery sector, specialty retailers, out-of-home sectors, and the bakery market. Orkla's main geographical markets are the Nordic and Baltic regions, which account for approximately 80% of the turnover of the branded consumer goods business. The Orkla Group also sells some of its product categories in Central Europe and India.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160
REV1.545B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orkla Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orkla (ORKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orkla (OTCPK: ORKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orkla's (ORKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orkla.

Q

What is the target price for Orkla (ORKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orkla

Q

Current Stock Price for Orkla (ORKLY)?

A

The stock price for Orkla (OTCPK: ORKLY) is $9.26 last updated Today at 8:55:46 PM.

Q

Does Orkla (ORKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2015.

Q

When is Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY) reporting earnings?

A

Orkla’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Orkla (ORKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orkla.

Q

What sector and industry does Orkla (ORKLY) operate in?

A

Orkla is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.