Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2022

Upgrades

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Landstar System Inc LSTR from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Landstar System showed an EPS of $2.99, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Landstar System shows a 52-week-high of $188.62 and a 52-week-low of $139.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.64.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Expeditors International showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.80 and a 52-week-low of $97.37. Expeditors International closed at $100.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus shows a 52-week-high of $11.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.89.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for First Republic Bank FRC from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, First Republic Bank had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $155.67. First Republic Bank closed at $161.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Xylem Inc XYL, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $82.03. Xylem closed at $86.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for EZCORP Inc EZPW from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, EZCORP showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.91. EZCORP closed at $5.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Generac Holdings Inc GNRC, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Generac Hldgs earned $2.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $251.74. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $315.43.

For Clean Harbors Inc CLH, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Clean Harbors showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.89 and a 52-week-low of $83.56. At the end of the last trading period, Clean Harbors closed at $110.42.

Downgrades

For Sharps Compliance Corp SMED, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sharps Compliance earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. At the end of the last trading period, Sharps Compliance closed at $5.40.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Royal Gold Inc RGLD was changed from Buy to Hold. Royal Gold earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Royal Gold shows a 52-week-high of $147.52 and a 52-week-low of $92.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.92.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Franco-Nevada Corp FNV was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Franco-Nevada had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.37 and a 52-week-low of $124.95. Franco-Nevada closed at $162.81 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for United Parcel Service Inc UPS was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $3.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.72 and a 52-week-low of $168.83. At the end of the last trading period, United Parcel Service closed at $205.21.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Ryder System Inc R from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Ryder System had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.05 and a 52-week-low of $67.58. At the end of the last trading period, Ryder System closed at $72.75.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc AAWW was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs showed an EPS of $7.05, compared to $4.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $97.13 and a 52-week-low of $60.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.72.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Assured Guaranty Ltd AGO was changed from Buy to Neutral. Assured Guaranty earned $3.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.68 and a 52-week-low of $42.08. At the end of the last trading period, Assured Guaranty closed at $64.33.

For Cemex SAB de CV CX, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Cemex earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cemex shows a 52-week-high of $9.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.27.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lloyds Banking Group earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. At the end of the last trading period, Lloyds Banking Group closed at $2.44.

For Vale SA VALE, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Vale had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Vale shows a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.23.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Vodafone Group PLC VOD from Buy to Hold. NoneThe current stock performance of Vodafone Group shows a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.81.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $61.24. First Solar closed at $83.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For VF Corp VFC, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, VF showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $51.02. At the end of the last trading period, VF closed at $56.93.

For TJX Companies Inc TJX, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.35 and a 52-week-low of $57.92. TJX Companies closed at $62.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Ralph Lauren Corp RL was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Ralph Lauren had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $100.44. Ralph Lauren closed at $115.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Owens-Corning Inc OC was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $2.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $79.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.14.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp SBUX was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Starbucks earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $78.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.09.

For BRC Inc BRCC, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. The current stock performance of BRC shows a 52-week-high of $29.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.28.

For Twitter Inc TWTR, MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.97.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.80 and a 52-week-low of $63.59. At the end of the last trading period, NextEra Energy Partners closed at $83.56.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Enviva Inc EVA from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Enviva showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.68 and a 52-week-low of $46.95. Enviva closed at $81.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $367.29. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $403.79.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for PACCAR Inc PCAR was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, PACCAR showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PACCAR shows a 52-week-high of $97.56 and a 52-week-low of $77.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.51.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Carvana Co CVNA was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $97.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.96.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Citizens Financial Group had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.55. Citizens Financial Group closed at $43.55 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for WD-40 Co WDFC from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, WD-40 showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $321.41 and a 52-week-low of $174.00. WD-40 closed at $183.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For Curis Inc CRIS, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Curis showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Curis closed at $1.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc JOBY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Joby Aviation is set to $10.00. For the fourth quarter, Joby Aviation had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Joby Aviation closed at $6.19 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Pure Storage Inc PSTG. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Pure Storage. Pure Storage earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pure Storage shows a 52-week-high of $36.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.25.

UBS initiated coverage on NetApp Inc NTAP with a Neutral rating. The price target for NetApp is set to $91.00. NetApp earned $1.44 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $72.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.65.

UBS initiated coverage on Ciena Corp CIEN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ciena is set to $66.00. For the first quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Ciena shows a 52-week-high of $78.28 and a 52-week-low of $49.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.74.

With a Buy rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Nu Holdings Ltd NU. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Nu Holdings. The current stock performance of Nu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.07.

With a Buy rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for SoFi Technologies. The current stock performance of SoFi Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.77.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD with a Buy rating. The price target for Lightspeed Commerce is set to $40.00. Lightspeed Commerce earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.02 and a 52-week-low of $19.48. At the end of the last trading period, Lightspeed Commerce closed at $32.74.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Shift4 Payments is set to $70.00. In the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. Shift4 Payments closed at $65.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Affirm Holdings. In the second quarter, Affirm Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. Affirm Holdings closed at $47.70 at the end of the last trading period.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Toast Inc TOST with a Sell rating. The price target for Toast is set to $19.00. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.05.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc SPT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sprout Social is set to $99.00. For the fourth quarter, Sprout Social had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.42 and a 52-week-low of $48.79. Sprout Social closed at $83.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Assure Holdings Corp IONM with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Assure Hldgs is set to $9.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. At the end of the last trading period, Assure Hldgs closed at $5.06.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI with an Outperform rating. The price target for Armstrong World Indus is set to $120.00. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $85.74. Armstrong World Indus closed at $92.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc DHI with a Neutral rating. The price target for D.R. Horton is set to $89.00. D.R. Horton earned $3.17 in the first quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $110.45 and a 52-week-low of $74.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.66.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc TOL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Toll Brothers is set to $63.00. Toll Brothers earned $1.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.01. At the end of the last trading period, Toll Brothers closed at $48.61.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc OC. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Owens-Corning. Owens-Corning earned $2.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $79.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.14.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Newmark Group Inc NMRK with a Neutral rating. The price target for Newmark Group is set to $18.00. In the fourth quarter, Newmark Group showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.04. At the end of the last trading period, Newmark Group closed at $15.96.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc JLL with a Sell rating. The price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is set to $217.00. In the fourth quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle showed an EPS of $8.66, compared to $5.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.76 and a 52-week-low of $174.69. Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $238.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The AZEK Co Inc AZEK. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for AZEK Co. AZEK Co earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $23.48. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $25.76.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cushman & Wakefield shows a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $15.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.50.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL with an Overweight rating. The price target for PayPal Holdings is set to $152.00. In the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $92.25. PayPal Holdings closed at $121.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $23.00. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagSeguro Digital shows a 52-week-high of $61.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.52.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Block Inc SQ with an Overweight rating. The price target for Block is set to $165.00. Block earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Block shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $82.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.19.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Marqeta. In the fourth quarter, Marqeta showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $11.55.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd STNE with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $13.00. In the fourth quarter, StoneCo showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of StoneCo shows a 52-week-high of $71.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.56.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc GPN with an Overweight rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to $194.00. For the fourth quarter, Global Payments had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $116.75. Global Payments closed at $140.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Toast Inc TOST with an Overweight rating. The price target for Toast is set to $29.00. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.05.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc FISV with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fiserv is set to $122.00. In the fourth quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fiserv shows a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $89.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.18.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TaskUs Inc TASK. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for TaskUs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.12. At the end of the last trading period, TaskUs closed at $40.18.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) Inc TIXT. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for TELUS Intl. TELUS Intl earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.91 and a 52-week-low of $22.31. TELUS Intl closed at $24.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on ForgeRock Inc FORG with a Sector Weight rating. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.52.

Keybanc initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR with an Overweight rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set to $217.00. CyberArk Software earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $113.34. At the end of the last trading period, CyberArk Software closed at $174.28.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corp MTH with an Outperform rating. The price target for Meritage Homes is set to $103.00. In the fourth quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $6.25, compared to $3.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $78.58. Meritage Homes closed at $81.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc TREX with an Underperform rating. The price target for Trex Co is set to $65.00. Trex Co earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $64.67. At the end of the last trading period, Trex Co closed at $67.54.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Taylor Morrison Home is set to $32.00. In the fourth quarter, Taylor Morrison Home showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, Taylor Morrison Home closed at $27.77.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Hayward Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.78. Hayward Holdings closed at $17.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stanley Black & Decker is set to $165.00. For the fourth quarter, Stanley Black & Decker had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. The current stock performance of Stanley Black & Decker shows a 52-week-high of $225.00 and a 52-week-low of $136.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $141.47.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lennar Corp LEN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lennar is set to $88.00. For the first quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $2.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $79.52. At the end of the last trading period, Lennar closed at $82.31.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc PHM. The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for PulteGroup. PulteGroup earned $2.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $41.82. At the end of the last trading period, PulteGroup closed at $43.17.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Masco Corp MAS with an Underperform rating. The price target for Masco is set to $50.00. Masco earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $50.47. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $51.96.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for JELD-WEN Holding. For the fourth quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.87. At the end of the last trading period, JELD-WEN Holding closed at $20.43.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on KB Home KBH. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for KB Home. KB Home earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.27. KB Home closed at $33.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc MHK with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $140.00. In the fourth quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.95, compared to $3.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $121.04. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $126.30.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp BLD with an Outperform rating. The price target for TopBuild is set to $235.00. TopBuild earned $3.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.07 and a 52-week-low of $179.50. At the end of the last trading period, TopBuild closed at $182.62.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies Inc CSL with a Neutral rating. The price target for Carlisle Companies is set to $275.00. Carlisle Companies earned $2.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carlisle Companies shows a 52-week-high of $255.00 and a 52-week-low of $163.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $247.91.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fortune Brands Home is set to $90.00. For the fourth quarter, Fortune Brands Home had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.41.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Whirlpool Corp WHR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Whirlpool is set to $180.00. For the fourth quarter, Whirlpool had an EPS of $6.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.64. The current stock performance of Whirlpool shows a 52-week-high of $257.68 and a 52-week-low of $169.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.09.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc IBP. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Installed Building Prods. In the fourth quarter, Installed Building Prods showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $141.43 and a 52-week-low of $84.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.03.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fleetcor Technologies Inc FLT. The price target seems to have been set at $294.00 for Fleetcor Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Fleetcor Technologies showed an EPS of $3.72, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $295.36 and a 52-week-low of $200.78. At the end of the last trading period, Fleetcor Technologies closed at $253.84.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS. The price target seems to have been set at $132.00 for Fidelity National Info. Fidelity National Info earned $1.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.96 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. At the end of the last trading period, Fidelity National Info closed at $103.26.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on WEX Inc WEX. The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for WEX. For the fourth quarter, WEX had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current stock performance of WEX shows a 52-week-high of $232.07 and a 52-week-low of $123.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $174.48.

Keybanc initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL with an Overweight rating. The price target for SailPoint Technologies is set to $63.00. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.36 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. SailPoint Technologies closed at $52.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bill.com Holdings is set to $284.00. In the second quarter, Bill.com Holdings showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $348.50 and a 52-week-low of $128.00. Bill.com Holdings closed at $243.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp PING with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set to $34.00. For the fourth quarter, Ping Identity Holding had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Ping Identity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.62.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Shopify Inc SHOP with an Overweight rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $834.00. In the fourth quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shopify shows a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $510.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $727.29.

Stifel initiated coverage on Pool Corp POOL with a Buy rating. The price target for Pool is set to $485.00. For the fourth quarter, Pool had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $582.26 and a 52-week-low of $345.43. Pool closed at $430.74 at the end of the last trading period.

